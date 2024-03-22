Ruby Soho Says Bayley Is an ‘Amazing Person,’ Weighs In On Damage CTRL’s Split

Ruby Soho is a huge fan of Bayley, weighing in on the WWE star in a recent interview. Soho spoke with Baker Banter for a new interview and spoke about her former colleague in WWE, and you can see some highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On Bayley: “I adore Bayley. Bayley is just an amazing person, and how absolutely brilliant she is when it comes to professional wrestling and the way she sees it is really honestly something I am so fortunate to have gotten to learn from. To be able to call her my friend, I am very, very fortunate for that. She’s the best.”

On Damage CTRL’s split: “I thought it was a great group. But honestly, I am living proof that a lot of those groups, and a lot of those factions, don’t last forever. It happens, unfortunately.”