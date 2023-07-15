wrestling / News
Various News: Sami Callihan Ready For Another Slammiversary Moment, Control Center for Tonight’s AEW Programming, Just 5 Guys In Shampoo Commercial
– In a post on Twitter, Sami Callihan vowed to win the Impact tag team titles tonight and make another Slammiversary moment.
He wrote: “I’ve had some of the best moments of my career at #Slammiversary. Tonight, I make another one when I win Tag Team gold with one of my best friends. Swann and myself about to show the world what #DeathFUNK is all about.”
– AEW has posted the control center video for tonight’s programming, including Collision and Battle of the Belts VII.
– DOUKI and Just 5 Guys recently starred in a commercial for Kao Merit Shampoo.
⚫🟡⚪⚫🟡⚪⚫
メリット×DOUKI
feat.Just 5 Guys
SPECIAL MOVIE
⚫🟡⚪⚫🟡⚪⚫#新日本プロレス のDOUKI選手、そしてJust 5 Guysの皆さまに、メリットのCMにご出演いただきました⚡
日頃からご愛用いただき本当にありがとうございます。@DoukiPerros pic.twitter.com/Zwb7yQwBma
— 花王メリット 公式 Kao Merit Shampoo (@merit_jp) July 15, 2023
