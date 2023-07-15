Various News: Sami Callihan Ready For Another Slammiversary Moment, Control Center for Tonight’s AEW Programming, Just 5 Guys In Shampoo Commercial

– In a post on Twitter, Sami Callihan vowed to win the Impact tag team titles tonight and make another Slammiversary moment.

He wrote: “I’ve had some of the best moments of my career at #Slammiversary. Tonight, I make another one when I win Tag Team gold with one of my best friends. Swann and myself about to show the world what #DeathFUNK is all about.”

– AEW has posted the control center video for tonight’s programming, including Collision and Battle of the Belts VII.

– DOUKI and Just 5 Guys recently starred in a commercial for Kao Merit Shampoo.