Sami Zayn Says He Left the Arena Before the Wyatt Sick6’s Debut

– During an interview on today’s edition of Blue Jays Talk on Sportsnet, WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn reveals he left the arena before The Wyatt Sicks6 debuted last Monday on Raw. He stated the following on the topic (via Fightful):

“Yeah, so, I actually didn’t even know that happened because I left the arena right after my thing was done. So, maybe five or ten minutes before all that stuff happened on Monday Night Raw, I had no idea and I left the arena and I didn’t look at the results of what happened or anything. Then, I get to my hotel and I tweet out the presale code for my comedy show and all of the replies from the fans are like, ‘Your co-workers have been killed, what are you doing tweeting out the comedy show?’”

I suppose we can take this to mean that Sami Zayn was not among the bodies left in the wake of the Wyatt Sick6’s destruction last Monday. Sadly, Chad Gable looks like he was taken out by the Wyatt Sicks6. Sami Zayn beat Chad Gable last Saturday at WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland in Glasgow.