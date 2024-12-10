Sammy Guevara Wants A Match With NJPW’s DOUKI

Sammy Guevara has called out DOUKI for a match. The AEW and ROH star posted to Twitter on Monday evening calling for a bout with the NJPW roster member.

Guevara wrote:

“I want to fight with you @DoukiPerros”

DOUKI is the current IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion and challenged Guevara to a match at Wrestle Dynasty. As of now, the match has not been confirmed.