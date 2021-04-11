wrestling / News
Severe Storms Forecast For Tampa Tonight Ahead of WrestleMania
April 11, 2021 | Posted by
It looks like WWE could have a weather problem again tonight for WrestleMania 37 night two. WTAP in Tampa reports that strong to severe storms are set until early afternoon, which includes hail and damaging winds. However, it must be noted that the forecast expects things to clear up later in the day.
WWE had to delay the start of night one due to lightning storms. Whether that will have to happen for night two remains to be seen.
