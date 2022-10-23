Shawn Michaels Gives Update on Possible NXT Expansions In Mexico & Japan

Shawn Michaels says that NXT expansions into Mexico and Japan may potentially be back on the schedule. During last night’s post-NXT Halloween Havoc media call, Michaels talked about NXT moving outside of the Performance Center as well as the plans to globally expand the brand, which was in the works for Japan before the pandemic caused the plans to be halted.

Michaels noted on the call that they’re planning on touring NXT Premium Live Events next year outside of Florida and said that there has been talk of brand expensions beyond just NXT Europe, which is launching next year. You can check out highlights below, per Fightful:

On touring outside of Florida: “From an NXT standpoint, we’ve been getting out live events here in Florida and we certainly look forward to getting out of Orlando in 2023. From an NXT standpoint, getting out for our Premium Live Events. Hopefully, that means getting out for live events as well outside of Florida. Those are decisions that come from people above me. We certainly want to do it, and we’re excited to do it, but we’re going to start with Premium Live Events and see how that goes first.”

On international expansions: “When it comes to NXT expanding outside of the US, NXT Europe is going to be coming in 2023 and I know there have been talks of NXT Japan and NXT Mexico. Those are probably farther down the road but it’s my understanding that those are some announcements that could be coming not too far down the road in 2023. The one thing everyone is excited about is, this company never sleeps and we are constantly trying to grow and expand. I have no doubt, I can’t tell you how I know, but I know a guy that is pretty interested in NXT and its expansion. I’m sure those things are not far down the road at all.”