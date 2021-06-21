WWE News: Stars Backstage at Hell in a Cell, Inspiration For Cold Open

– A couple of big names were backstage at Sunday night’s WWE Hell in a Cell. PWInsider reports that Becky Lynch and Ric Flair were at the show, which took place from the ThunderDome.

Lynch was at the WWE Performance Center last week, reportedly as part of the process for her eventual return. She reportedly worked out in the ring as well as taking in matches from others there.

– As the site also notes, the cold open for Hell in a Cell was inspired by the DJ sequences in the 1979 action thriller The Warriors. One of the sequences from the film can be seen below for comparison: