– PWInsider reports that a documentary on WWE Hall of Famers The Steiner Bros. (Rick and Scott Steiner) is in the works for Biography: WWE Legends on A&E. The expected is reportedly scheduled to air on the network later this year.

The project has not been announced during the show’s latest production season. The Steiner Bros. were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2022 inductees. Both wrestlers had illustrious careers, including runs in WCW, WWE, and TNA. Scott Steiner would eventually become WCW World Heavyweight Champion before the company closed its doors.