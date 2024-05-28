wrestling / News

The Steiner Bros. to be Featured in Upcoming Biography: WWE Legends Documentary

May 28, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Steiner Brothers WWE Hall of Fame 2022, Bron Breakker Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that a documentary on WWE Hall of Famers The Steiner Bros. (Rick and Scott Steiner) is in the works for Biography: WWE Legends on A&E. The expected is reportedly scheduled to air on the network later this year.

The project has not been announced during the show’s latest production season. The Steiner Bros. were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2022 inductees. Both wrestlers had illustrious careers, including runs in WCW, WWE, and TNA. Scott Steiner would eventually become WCW World Heavyweight Champion before the company closed its doors.

