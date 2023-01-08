Takami Ohbari Shares Update on Plans for Rebuilding NJPW Strong

– In a post on his Twitter account, NJPW President Takami Ohbari has addressed the future of NJPW Strong following last night’s Nemesis TV tapings in Hollywood, CA. As previously reported Hiroshi Tanahashi said last night’s TV tapings would be the end of New Japan Strong.

Ohbari’s latest statements suggest that the NJPW Strong brand will continue, but it will be “rebuilt.” He wrote on his official Twitter account yesterday:

“#njpwSTRONG will be rebuilt to adapt external and internal environment. We started it when the strict lockdown was forced, so we focused obviously on “continuity.’ Fortunately, fan and we are about to overcome the pandemic. We should now focus on “quality” rather than quantity.”