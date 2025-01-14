Ted DiBiase Names the Greatest Canadian Wrestlers of All-Time

On the latest episode of Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about his belief that Bret and Owen Hart are the greatest Canadian wrestlers of all-time. You can check out some highlights below:

Ted DiBiase who are the greatest Canadian wrestlers of all-time: “Canadian other than Bret — probably [Owen], because Owen was — I mean, came from the same family, and God bless him. What happened was horrible. But yeah, I would say Owen. Like me, both of those guys grew up in the wrestling business. It was like more than their job. It was like their lifestyle. And then the tragedy with Owen was just — golly, you know. Couldn’t have happened to a better guy. I mean, he was liked by everybody.”

On whether wrestlers fake slaps: “Well, here’s the thing. You know what, an open-hand slap is — it’s an open-hand slap. And you know, obviously the guy who’s getting slapped knows when it’s coming, and he just braces for it. There’s no way to fake a slap. Now you can — and the way that we would punch, it was not a totally closed fist. It was kind of loose. And it looks like we’re hitting the jaw, but where we’re actually hitting is right in here [where the neck meets the shoulder]. And either you’re really good at it, or you’re not. [laughs] And everybody loved me because I was really good at it.”

