Ted DiBiase Names His Mount Rushmore Of The Greatest Heels

On the latest episode of Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase was asked about a hypothetical scenario where he could have had a short WWE Championship run before his retirement, culminating in a match against Bret Hart at WrestleMania X. DiBiase explained why it wasn’t possible. You can check out some highlights below:

On his policy: “The thing about it was — injury-wise, it’s like, are you willing to take the risk again? And the other thing too was, the insurance policy that I had was Lloyd’s of London, and that’s hard to get. And I’ll be honest with you — once I committed to that, I couldn’t come back. Because Lloyd’s of London would have asked for all their money back. So no, I couldn’t have. You know, if I was capable and could and not break any of the rules, I’d be happy to come back and put Bret over.”

On his Mount Rushmore of the greatest heels in wrestling history, not including himself: “That’s tough… Ric would be there. But there’s a guy that when I first started, this guy was towards the end of his run as a wrestler. And he worked for Bill Watts in Mid-South, his name was Killer Karl Kox. He, in my opinion, was one of the best heels. And I tell you another one, Dick Murdoch. Dick Murdoch was so talented. He could go out in that ring and he’d be telling jokes in the ring… And hey, Terry Funk. Whether he’s a heel or babyface, one of the GOATs for sure.”

