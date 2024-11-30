– During a recent edition of Sportskeeda’s The Wrestling Time Machine, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long commented on the unfolding storyline in the women’s division with reigning tag team champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill. Long doesn’t want to see Belair and Cargill split up as a tag team just yet.

Teddy Long stated on the women’s tag team champions, “Let me say this. Golly, they look to get together, Bianca and Jade. Why would you break this up right now? You could get a good run out of them. Like I said, I don’t understand that part of it and we don’t know until it actually happens.” He continued, “I look at it as a tease but I just wouldn’t break them up right away. They look so good together, let them have a good run.”

Jade Cargill was recently taken out in a backstage attack by a mystery assailant earlier this month on WWE SmackDown. There have been conflicting reports regarding her injury status if the segment was done merely for storyline purposes, or if it was done to write out her out due to a legitimate injury.

Following the segment, WWE announced that Cargill suffered a deep lumbar paraspinal muscle contusions, a bruised kidney, a sprained MCL in her right knee, a tibial plateau bone bruise of her right knee and facial lacerations. WWE has also not yet commented on what will happen with the Women’s Tag Team Championships currently held by Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair.