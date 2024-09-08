The Young Bucks Hang Onto AEW World Tag Team Titles at All Out

The Young Bucks are still the AEW World Tag Team Champions, beating the Blackpool Combat Club at All Out tonight. Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta represented the BCC and challenged the Bucks, but came up short after a back and forth match. At one point, Claudio superplexed Matthew off the top, then threw Wheeler Yuta on top. But Matthew got the knees up, rolled up Yuta and got the pin as Nicholas kept Claudio from breaking it up.

The Bucks are in their third reign as tag team champions, the most in company history. They have held the titles for 140 days since winning them at Dynasty back in April.