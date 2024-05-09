TNA Wrestlers To Appear At Cincinnati Reds Game Today

TNA Wrestling has announced that several of its wrestlers will appear at today’s Cincinnati Reds game at the Great American Ballpark.

See Trey Miguel, Jason Hotch, Sami Callihan and Josh Mathews as they take part in the Game Ball Delivery. During pregame ceremonies, the TNA stars will deliver the official game baseball and pitcher’s rosin bag to the mound. They will also will be present for the in-game Mr. Reds mascot race and more!

