WWE News: Triple H Confirms Poppy Performance For NXT TakeOver: Portland, Stock Update, Buddy Murphy On Edge Return

– Triple H took to Twitter today to confirm that Poppy will perform live at NXT TakeOver: Portland on February 16th. She will be performing her songs “Fill the Crown” and “Anything Like Me.” The songs will serve as the theme songs for the show.

“[email protected] keeps getting louder… “Fill The Crown” and “Anything Like Me” by @Poppy aren’t just #NXTLOUD theme songs… They’re anthems that will be PERFORMED LIVE at #NXTTakeOver: Portland!!

Get ready. #WeAreNXT”

Poppy responded with: “See you Feb 16th in Portland for #NXTTakeover! @wwenxt @TripleH”

– In an interview with Metro, Buddy Murphy talked about what it was like to knee Edge in the face during his return at the Royal Rumble.

“I remember when he retired on television, I was a fan back then. I remembered bawling my eyes out just because of how tragic and unexpected it was. But I’m not gonna lie, I did enjoy coming out at number 30, pulling him out and kneeing him in the face. There was a childhood dream, so to speak, accomplished at that moment.”

– WWE stock closed at $47.36 today, up 2.78% from yesterday. This marks the first day that the stock closed up since last Friday when the stock fell dramatically after the departures of Co-Presidents George Barrios & Michelle Wilson.