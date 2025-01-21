As previously reported, broadcaster Corey Graves has been absent from WWE since he posted comments on social media expressing grievances about being demoted from Raw to the NXT broadcast team. The posts were later deleted. Graves’ absence has led to many questions regarding his WWE status. Dave Meltzer reported more details regarding Graves during today’s Wrestling Observer Radio.

Meltzer reported that WWE has not fired Graves, and he’s not been given the impression that Graves will be fired based on his recent comments. Meltzer also stated that Graves “isn’t looking to leave” WWE despite “there were people in the company who thought he was.”

It’s unknown when Corey Graves might return to WWE programming. Meltzer speculated that if the incident had never happened that there was a very good chance Graves would’ve been filling in for Pat McAfee on WWE Raw last night. As noted, McAfee didn’t provide commentary work this week due to the college football National Championship game. Wade Barrett filled in for McAfee instead on Monday.

Graves is said to currently be under a multi-year contract with WWE that he signed in January 2024.