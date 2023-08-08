wrestling / News
Updated Lineup For NWA 75 Weekend PPV Revealed
– The lineup matches for the upcoming August 26 & 27 NWA 75 PPV have been announced as follows:
NIGHT ONE (8/26)
* NWA Womens Championship Match: Kamille vs. Natalia Markova
* NWA Tag Team Championship Match: La Rebelión w/ Vampiro vs. Blunt Force Trauma w/ Aron Stevens
* Mildred Burke Invitational Gauntlet Match: CJ vs. Ruthie Jay vs. M.J. Jenkins vs. Allysin Kay vs. Heather Monroe vs. Taylor Rising vs. Sierra vs. Samantha Starr C.J. vs. WOAD vs. additional entrants (TBA)
* NWA United States Tag Team Championship Showdown Finals: Daisy Kill & Talos vs. The Fixers
NIGHT TWO (8/27)
* NWA Championship Match: Tyrus vs. EC3
* NWA Tag Team Championship Match: (La Rebellion or Blunt Force Trauma) vs. Trevor Murdoch & Mike Knox
* NWA Women’s Championship Match: Kamille vs. Burke Invitational Winner
* NWA United States Tag Team Championship Match: The Country Gentlemen vs. Night One Winners (Daisy Kill & Talos or The Fixers)
NIGHT TBA:
* NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Kerry Morton vs. Colby Corino
* NWA National Championship Match: Odinson vs. JR Kratos vs. Thrillbilly Silas Mason
* Matt Cardona vs. TBA
