Updated Lineup For NWA 75 Weekend PPV Revealed

– The lineup matches for the upcoming August 26 & 27 NWA 75 PPV have been announced as follows:

NIGHT ONE (8/26)

* NWA Womens Championship Match: Kamille vs. Natalia Markova

* NWA Tag Team Championship Match: La Rebelión w/ Vampiro vs. Blunt Force Trauma w/ Aron Stevens

* Mildred Burke Invitational Gauntlet Match: CJ vs. Ruthie Jay vs. M.J. Jenkins vs. Allysin Kay vs. Heather Monroe vs. Taylor Rising vs. Sierra vs. Samantha Starr C.J. vs. WOAD vs. additional entrants (TBA)

* NWA United States Tag Team Championship Showdown Finals: Daisy Kill & Talos vs. The Fixers

NIGHT TWO (8/27)

* NWA Championship Match: Tyrus vs. EC3

* NWA Tag Team Championship Match: (La Rebellion or Blunt Force Trauma) vs. Trevor Murdoch & Mike Knox

* NWA Women’s Championship Match: Kamille vs. Burke Invitational Winner

* NWA United States Tag Team Championship Match: The Country Gentlemen vs. Night One Winners (Daisy Kill & Talos or The Fixers)

NIGHT TBA:

* NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Kerry Morton vs. Colby Corino

* NWA National Championship Match: Odinson vs. JR Kratos vs. Thrillbilly Silas Mason

* Matt Cardona vs. TBA