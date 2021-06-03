Various News: New Day Graphic Novel Delayed to March 2022, Alex Reynolds PPV Special, James Storm in Music Video

– PWInsider reports that the graphic novel on The New Day has had its release date delayed from December to March 2022.

– Stonecutter Media announced the following pay-per-view special debuting in June for Alex Renolds:

MORE THAN JUST A PRETTY FACE – ALEX REYNOLDS: YOURS TRULY! IN JUNE ON DEMAND AND ON PAY-PER-VIEW! Whether it’s his signature Reynolds Wrap or a special gift from Reynolds with love, Alex Reynolds is a fighter with a will to win at all costs. You know Alex Reynolds as the wrestling star he is today. But before he was a star, he was a Tag Team champion in CZW. And now you can see the early fights that catapulted this warrior into stardom! Every month you can see a new show focused on the early career of a current wrestling star, and you can order the shows on demand or on pay-per-view. In addition to ALEX REYNOLDS: YOURS TRULY, be sure to check out DREW GULAK: FOR A BETTER COMBAT ZONE, still available on demand and on pay-per-view. Check your on demand guide for available shows. Or go online to your cable or satellite provider’s website to order on pay-per-view.

– Wrestler James Storm appeared in he music video for Logan Sekulow’s “Freedom Lives Beyond My Backyard.” You can see that video below.