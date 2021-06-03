wrestling / News

Various News: New Day Graphic Novel Delayed to March 2022, Alex Reynolds PPV Special, James Storm in Music Video

June 3, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
New Day Boom Studios Comic

PWInsider reports that the graphic novel on The New Day has had its release date delayed from December to March 2022.

Stonecutter Media announced the following pay-per-view special debuting in June for Alex Renolds:

MORE THAN JUST A PRETTY FACE – ALEX REYNOLDS: YOURS TRULY! IN JUNE ON DEMAND AND ON PAY-PER-VIEW!

Whether it’s his signature Reynolds Wrap or a special gift from Reynolds with love, Alex Reynolds is a fighter with a will to win at all costs. You know Alex Reynolds as the wrestling star he is today. But before he was a star, he was a Tag Team champion in CZW. And now you can see the early fights that catapulted this warrior into stardom!

Every month you can see a new show focused on the early career of a current wrestling star, and you can order the shows on demand or on pay-per-view. In addition to ALEX REYNOLDS: YOURS TRULY, be sure to check out DREW GULAK: FOR A BETTER COMBAT ZONE, still available on demand and on pay-per-view. Check your on demand guide for available shows. Or go online to your cable or satellite provider’s website to order on pay-per-view.

– Wrestler James Storm appeared in he music video for Logan Sekulow’s “Freedom Lives Beyond My Backyard.” You can see that video below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Alex Reynolds, James Storm, The New Day, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading