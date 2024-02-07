WWE News: Ava Deletes Twitter Account, Byron Saxton Fills In On WWE NXT

– Ava has deleted her Twitter account shortly after noting that she received death threats over The Rock’s return. As reported, the NXT GM had noted on her Twitter account that she had received death threats over her father’s return to WWE TV for what looks to be a match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

As Wrestling Inc notes, Ava deleted her Twitter account on Tuesday.

– With Booker T out of action due to a medical procedure, Byran Saxton joined Vic Joseph for commentary on this week’s show: