WWE Evil Viewership Drops for Ric Flair Episode, Rating Slightly Increases

– Per Showbuzz Daily last night’s USA Network airing of the Ric Flair episode of WWE Evil drew an audience of 293,000 viewers. The show finished with a 0.09 rating in the P18-49 key demo.

The overall viewership was down from last week’s USA Network airing of the Randy Orton episode, which drew 337,000 viewers. However, the rating was slightly up in the key demo. The Orton episode drew a 0.08 rating in the key demo.

The Ric Flair episode of WWE Evil finished at No. 64 in the key demo. The show aired on USA Network at 10:00 pm EST following WWE NXT 2.0.