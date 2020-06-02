WWE on FS1 Tonight Features WrestleMania 31 and Backstage With CM Punk

– As previously noted, FOX Sports 1 will feature a full slate of WWE programming tonight, including a broadcast for WrestleMania 31 and a new episode of WWE Backstage, which will feature appearances by CM Punk and Daniel Bryan. Here’s the lineup for tonight:

7:00 pm – WWE 24 documentary for WrestleMania 31

8:00 pm – WrestleMania 31

11:00 pm – WWE Backstage, featuring CM Punk and Daniel Bryan