wrestling / News
WWE on FS1 Tonight Features WrestleMania 31 and Backstage With CM Punk
June 2, 2020 | Posted by
– As previously noted, FOX Sports 1 will feature a full slate of WWE programming tonight, including a broadcast for WrestleMania 31 and a new episode of WWE Backstage, which will feature appearances by CM Punk and Daniel Bryan. Here’s the lineup for tonight:
7:00 pm – WWE 24 documentary for WrestleMania 31
8:00 pm – WrestleMania 31
11:00 pm – WWE Backstage, featuring CM Punk and Daniel Bryan
More Trending Stories
- Jim Cornette Responds To Chris Jericho Saying Anybody Who Didn’t Like AEW Stadium Stampede Match Has No Soul, Says Match Made Mockery Of Wrestling
- Bray Wyatt Reveals That Sid Vicious Destroyed One Of His Toys When He Was A Kid Backstage In WCW
- Fan Claims He Was Blocked By Chris Jericho on Twitter After Making Black Lives Matter Video
- Shelly Martinez On The Differences Between Stephanie McMahon and Dixie Carter