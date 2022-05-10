WWE Gauging Interest in WWE Evil Season Two, Lists Possible Subjects

WWE is looking to do a second season of their WWE Evil series, with a new survey gauging interest in some possible subjects to cover. PWInsider reports that the company sent out a survey on Tuesday looking for feedback on the first season and asking about interest in seven potential names for seson two episodes.

The names asked about were Roddy Piper, Bobby Heenan, Paul Heyman, Mr. McMahon, Jake Roberts, JBL and “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase.

The first season released on March 24th. Created and narrated by John Cena, the series looked at the stories behind some of WWE’s greatest heel characters and aired on USA Network in addition to the Peacock & WWE Network releases. Season one episodes looked at “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan, The Miz, Sasha Banks, the Brothers of Destruction, Randy Orton, Stephanie McMahon, Ric Flair, and Roman Reigns.