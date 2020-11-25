wrestling / News
WWE News: NXT Congratulates Code Orange and Poppy For Grammy Nominations, New WWE Merchandise, WWE Black Friday Gift Guide
– WWE’s NXT sent a message of congratulations to both Poppy and Code Orange, who are nominated for Best Metal Performance at the Grammys. Both acts have performed for the brand in the past and Code Orange did the updated version of Bray Wyatt’s theme.
Congrats to #NXTLoud artists @poppy & @codeorangetoth on their #GRAMMYs nominations! #NXTProud #WeAreNXT 🤘 https://t.co/pViTy2Evto
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 24, 2020
– WWE has posted a new video that acts as a gift guide for those shopping WWE products on Black Friday.
From #TheFiend on the Scene to #WWE2KBattlegrounds, we’ve got you covered on @WWEShop and beyond for all of your #BlackFriday and #CyberMonday shopping needs!
Holiday Gift Guide 👉 https://t.co/Ay4UlG9Plv pic.twitter.com/74PzP1Zsdz
— WWE (@WWE) November 25, 2020
– Speaking of WWE Shop, there are new t-shirts for Damian Priest and Shotzi Blackheart are now available.
