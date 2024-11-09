wrestling / News
WWE News: Superstars React to Women’s US Title Announcement, The OG Bloodline Merch Now Available
– As previously noted, WWE revealed the new Women’s United States Championship last night on SmackDown. A number of women’s Superstars and talents have since reacted to the news:
A new title for women in @wwe, I’m beyond excited for this. It’s been 7 years since I’ve won a singles title and I’ve never stopped working towards winning a championship again. I truly believe hard work always pays off. LFG!
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) November 9, 2024
LETS FREAKIN GOOOOOOO!!!!! 😈😈😈#MichinTheManiac https://t.co/3iki4ANgVN
— Michin 미친 (@MiaYim) November 9, 2024
— Jessika Carr (@WWELadyRefJess) November 9, 2024
Trending as per usual… and Doris, you better not get in my way of my @WWE US Championship. #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/WxKA4fQNRw
— CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) November 9, 2024
👀
— ZV (@ZelinaVegaWWE) November 9, 2024
– WWEShop.com now has new merch available for The OG Bloodline:
The OG Bloodline! Head to #WWEShop and check out this NEW collection! #WWE
🛒: https://t.co/m2XZ4xJrzp pic.twitter.com/hF0njriSty
— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) November 9, 2024