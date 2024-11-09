wrestling / News

WWE News: Superstars React to Women’s US Title Announcement, The OG Bloodline Merch Now Available

November 9, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Women's United States Championship Image Credit: WWE

As previously noted, WWE revealed the new Women’s United States Championship last night on SmackDown. A number of women’s Superstars and talents have since reacted to the news:

WWEShop.com now has new merch available for The OG Bloodline:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Smackdown, WWE, WWE Shop, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading