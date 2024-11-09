– As previously noted, WWE revealed the new Women’s United States Championship last night on SmackDown. A number of women’s Superstars and talents have since reacted to the news:

A new title for women in @wwe, I’m beyond excited for this. It’s been 7 years since I’ve won a singles title and I’ve never stopped working towards winning a championship again. I truly believe hard work always pays off. LFG! — Nattie (@NatbyNature) November 9, 2024

Trending as per usual… and Doris, you better not get in my way of my @WWE US Championship. #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/WxKA4fQNRw — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) November 9, 2024

