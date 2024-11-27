WWE RAW Viewership and Rating Dip Slightly For Monday’s Episode

Wrestlenomics reports that Monday’s episode of WWE RAW on the USA Network dropped slightly in both viewership and the key adults 18-49 demographic.

The show had 1.510 million viewers, which was down from last week’s 1.516 million viewers.

It had an 0.47 rating in 18-49, which is down from last week’s 0.49.

The show had competition from Monday Night Football, as the Baltimore Ravens took on the Los Angeles Chargers. That game had an average of 17.3 million viewers and a 4.17 rating between airings on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC.