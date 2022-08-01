wrestling / News
WWE Smackdown Rating, Viewership Tick Down From Previous Week
Last week’s episode of WWE Smackdown saw the ratings and viewership slip from the previous week. Friday night’s episode brought in a 0.52 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.193 million viewers per Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurson. That’s down 16.1% and 2.8% from the previous week’s 0.62 demo rating and audience of 2.256 million viewers. Both numbers were still higher than the metrics from two weeks ago, which saw a 0.47 demo rating and 2.077 million viewers.
Smackdown ranked #1 among all shows on TV for the night according to Showbuzz Daily. The next highest show was a repeat of 20/20 on ABC, which drew a 0.33 demo rating and 2.654 million viewers.
Smackdown is averaging a 0.522 demo rating and 2.137 million viewers for 2021 to date, compared to a 0.559 demo rating and 2.107 million viewers for the same time period in 2021.
