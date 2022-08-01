WWE Smackdown Rating, Viewership Tick Down From Previous Week

Last week’s episode of WWE Smackdown saw the ratings and viewership slip from the previous week. Friday night’s episode brought in a 0.52 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.193 million viewers per Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurson. That’s down 16.1% and 2.8% from the previous week’s 0.62 demo rating and audience of 2.256 million viewers. Both numbers were still higher than the metrics from two weeks ago, which saw a 0.47 demo rating and 2.077 million viewers.

Smackdown ranked #1 among all shows on TV for the night according to Showbuzz Daily. The next highest show was a repeat of 20/20 on ABC, which drew a 0.33 demo rating and 2.654 million viewers.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.522 demo rating and 2.137 million viewers for 2021 to date, compared to a 0.559 demo rating and 2.107 million viewers for the same time period in 2021.