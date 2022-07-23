WWE Smackdown Rises In Viewership and Ratings After Vince McMahon Retirement Announcement

As you might expect given the blockbuster news that hit yesterday, Smackdown’s rating and viewership were up. This ends a slump for the show that saw drops every week, including going below two million viewers last week. Spoiler TV reports the show brought in 2.166 million viewers and an 0.55 rating. This is up from last week’s overnight numbers, which were 1.976 million viewers and an 0.4. The final numbers for last week were slightly higher at 2.077 million viewers and an 0.47.

Hour one of the show had 2.114 million viewers (and an 0.5 rating) while the second rose to 2.218 million (0.6).

Smackdown was #1 in 18-49 for the night, while ABC’s 20/20 rerun had the most viewers with 2.704 million.