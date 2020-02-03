WWE Told Talent At Performance Center Not To Talk To ‘Dirt Sheets’

Fightful reports that WWE recently told NXT talent not to talk to the ‘dirt sheets’ after news of another meeting leaked. Originally, an orientation was held for new Performance Center recruits and it was reported that talent were told not to call to RAW or Smackdown stars.

After that news leaked, there were several people upset at the WWE PC, so another meeting was held at Wednesday’s NXT taping. It was there that the wrestlers were told not to talk to wrestling news websites. The talent were said to not be receptive to the message. They were also told that they need proof of health coverage at the taping.

A source said: “They reminded me that I’m a contractor, then tried to tell me who I couldn’t talk to, so here I am.“