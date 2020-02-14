wrestling / News
WWE Weekend Live Event Schedule: Road to WrestleMania, NXT TakeOver
– Here’s a look at the weekend schedule for WWE, which includes Friday Night Smackdown on FOX, NXT TakeOver, and more:
* Friday: Friday Night SmackDown from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada at the Rogers Arena
* Friday: NXT Live from Tampa, Florida
* Saturday: Road to WrestleMania Supershow from Eugene, Oregon
* Saturday: NXT Live from Ft. Pierce, Florida
* Sunday: Road to WrestleMania Tour from Kennewick, Washington
* Sunday, February 16 will also feature NXT TakeOver: Portland in Portland, Oregon at the Moda Center. Here’s the current lineup:
* WWE NXT Championship: Adam Cole (c) vs. Tommaso Ciampa
* Johnny Gargano vs Finn Balor
* NXT Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Bianca Belair
* NXT Tag Team Championship The Undisputed Era (c) vs. The Broserweights (Pete Dunne & Matt Riddle)
* NXT North American Championship: Keith Lee (c) vs. Dominik Dijakovich
* Street Fight: Tegan Nox vs. Dakota Kai
411 will have live coverage of SmackDown and NXT TakeOver, along with results from the live events all weekend.
