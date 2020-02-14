WWE Weekend Live Event Schedule: Road to WrestleMania, NXT TakeOver

– Here’s a look at the weekend schedule for WWE, which includes Friday Night Smackdown on FOX, NXT TakeOver, and more:

* Friday: Friday Night SmackDown from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada at the Rogers Arena

* Friday: NXT Live from Tampa, Florida

* Saturday: Road to WrestleMania Supershow from Eugene, Oregon

* Saturday: NXT Live from Ft. Pierce, Florida

* Sunday: Road to WrestleMania Tour from Kennewick, Washington

* Sunday, February 16 will also feature NXT TakeOver: Portland in Portland, Oregon at the Moda Center. Here’s the current lineup:

* WWE NXT Championship: Adam Cole (c) vs. Tommaso Ciampa

* Johnny Gargano vs Finn Balor

* NXT Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Bianca Belair

* NXT Tag Team Championship The Undisputed Era (c) vs. The Broserweights (Pete Dunne & Matt Riddle)

* NXT North American Championship: Keith Lee (c) vs. Dominik Dijakovich

* Street Fight: Tegan Nox vs. Dakota Kai

411 will have live coverage of SmackDown and NXT TakeOver, along with results from the live events all weekend.