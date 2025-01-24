AEW Dynamite Rating Hits Six-Week High, Audience Slips

AEW Dynamite saw its rating creep up to the highest point in six weeks, while the total audience was a bit down from last week. Wednesday’s episode brought in a 0.19 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 655,000 viewers on TBS per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were up 5.6% and down 3.5% respectively from the previous week’s 0.18 demo rating and audience of 679,000.

As always, these numbers do not include Max simulcast viewing numbers are strictly Nielsen ratings for TBS. The demo rating was the highest since the December 18th episode also drew a 0.19, and while the audience was down from last week it was otherwise the best since the November 13th episode drew 666,000.

AEW Dynamite is averaging a 0.175 demo rating and 634,000 viewers in 2025 to date, compared to a 0.293 demo rating and 830,000 foe the same period in 2024.