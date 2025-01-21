– As previously noted, wrestler Allie Katch suffered a broken leg on Sunday at The People vs. GCW, and she later underwent surgery on her injury yesterday. Allie Katch provided the following update via her social media yesterday afternoon:

“I still don’t have many answers but after surgery today I was walking on crutches, putting on my own pants and getting to use the bathroom by myself! I am still floored by the support and love and will try to update and get back to everyone. My gratitude is ENDLESS!!!”

A GoFundMe campaign was started by Steph De Lander to help Allie Katch with her injury as well. On behalf of 411, we send our best wishes to Katch for a quick and full recovery.