Allie Katch Undergoes Surgery Following Broken Leg At The People vs. GCW

Allie Katch has undergone successful surgery following a leg injury at Sunday’s The People vs. GCW. As previously reported, Katch suffered a broken leg in two places during her match with EFFY at last night’s show. Steph De Lander posted to Twitter on Monday with an update, writing:

“Allie is out of surgery & on the road to recovery she will be staying overnight at the hospital tonight

Thank you for the support as always; she has a long road ahead and every dollar counts”

A GoFundMe is set up for Katch here.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Katch for a quick and full recovery.