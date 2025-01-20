wrestling / News

Allie Katch Undergoes Surgery Following Broken Leg At The People vs. GCW

January 20, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Allie Katch Image Credit: GCW

Allie Katch has undergone successful surgery following a leg injury at Sunday’s The People vs. GCW. As previously reported, Katch suffered a broken leg in two places during her match with EFFY at last night’s show. Steph De Lander posted to Twitter on Monday with an update, writing:

“Allie is out of surgery & on the road to recovery she will be staying overnight at the hospital tonight
Thank you for the support as always; she has a long road ahead and every dollar counts”

A GoFundMe is set up for Katch here.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Katch for a quick and full recovery.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Allie Katch, GCW, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading