– During a recent interview with LiMPiN AiNT EASY w/ Timmy Baltimore, former WWE Superstar Ashante Thee Adonis (aka Tehuti Miles) discussed his recent WWE exit after WWE opted not to renew his contract. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Ashante Thee Adonis on wishing he could’ve done more in WWE before his exit: “I’m a performer. I’m a performer, I’m an actor. I know I’m supposed to be in front of the camera, and I really wish that I could have shown that more in WWE. But, that is not up to me.”

On advice he got from Kofi Kingston and John Cena: “I’m just trying to do more, I’m always trying to do more, and that’s something Kofi Kingston told me, you know, a few Manias ago was like, ‘You gotta do more. You gotta do more, man,’ and that’s just what I’ve been telling myself. I have to do more, I have to do more, which I have been trying to do. It’s something John Cena told me, ‘You gotta control the controllable,’ and that’s what I’ve been doing. I can’t control how I’m booked. I can’t control, you know, when they book me. I can control how I look. I can control my body, keep my body in shape, I can control how good I am in the ring, I can control how good I am at talking. I can control… presentation!… You definitely can control that (your attitude), which I have definitely done (he laughed).”

Adonis last wrestled for WWE on the June 24 edition of NXT TV, losing to Ricky Saints in a singles bout.