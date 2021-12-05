wrestling / News
Backstage Notes on Producers for Latest WWE Main Event
December 5, 2021 | Posted by
– Fightful Select has a report with details on the assigned producers for the latest edition of WWE Main Event. The following producers worked on card:
* Jimmy Yang was the producer for R-Truth vs. Reggie
* Kenny Dykstra was the listed producer for Akira Tozawa vs. T-Bar.
Kenny Dykstra, aka Kenn Doane, was reportedly hired by WWE back in October. New episodes of WWE Main Event currently air exclusively on Hulu and debut on Thursdays.
