Backstage Notes on Producers for Latest WWE Main Event

December 5, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
R-Truth WWE Main Event

Fightful Select has a report with details on the assigned producers for the latest edition of WWE Main Event. The following producers worked on card:

* Jimmy Yang was the producer for R-Truth vs. Reggie
* Kenny Dykstra was the listed producer for Akira Tozawa vs. T-Bar.

Kenny Dykstra, aka Kenn Doane, was reportedly hired by WWE back in October. New episodes of WWE Main Event currently air exclusively on Hulu and debut on Thursdays.

