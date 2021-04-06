Backstage Rumor on Original Plan to Set Up Women’s Tag Title Match at WrestleMania 37

– As previously reported, WWE announced a Women’s Tag Team Turmoil match that will be held on Night 1 of WrestleMania 37. The winning team for the match will challenge Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles on Night 2. According to a rumor from WrestleVotes, the match was originally planned to see the return of the WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal.

Per WrestleVotes, WWE was originally going to hold the WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal. The last two competitors in the ring then would’ve been declared the tag team to challenge for the titles on Night 2, similar to the battle royal at WrestleMania 15 that was won by Test and D’Lo Brown. They later went on to challenge Jeff Jarrett and Owen Hart for the tag titles at the event.

However, it appears WWE opted to change course and made it a Tag Team Turmoil match instead, which honestly, makes more sense to set up a tag team title match. Currently, the Tag Team Turmoil match is slated to include Naomi & Lana vs. Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke vs. The Riott Squad vs. Natalya & Tamina. The winners will face Jax and Baszler on Sunday.

WrestleMania 37 will stream live on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else. The event will be held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.