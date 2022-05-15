Bollywood Boyz’ Gurv Sihra Recalls Match With Randy Orton, Talks Veer Mahaan’s Raw Run So Far

One of the The Bollywood Boyz’ most memorable WWE moments was their match with Randy Orton, and Gurv Sihra recently discussed the bout and more. Sihra spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview and you can see some highlights below:

On Veer’s Raw run so far: “I mean, this is just the beginning, right? You take what you get, and you make the most of it, and then you can transition from there, you know what I’m saying? He’s created so much buzz already just on social media leading up to his debut there, or his return to RAW. For him, the best thing is just to do what he’s doing. Because if he continues to do what he does, then eventually he can transition and evolve into the next character or whatever it is he will get into.”

On the Bollywood Boyz’ own transition in WWE: “Even for us, when we went from The Bollywood Boyz on 205, or NXT, and CWC, to The Singh Brothers, that was a transition for us. Okay, so now we are going to lose our gear. And we are going to just wear slacks, and a dress shirt, black dress pants? It’s awkward, but you’ve got to embrace it, and make the most of it, and see what happens. For him, that’s all he can really do, especially being so new to the business.”

On their famous bumps during match with Randy Orton: “It’s funny, when we got to the back after the finish of the match they had the medical team waiting for us. We walked through the curtain into Gorilla, and had two, three trainers. And everyone in there like, ‘are you guys okay?’ We were like, ‘yeah, we are good.’ We just posted that picture on Twitter recently for Randy’s 20th, and people are like, ‘oh, such a nasty-looking bump.’ Little do people know that honestly, first of all, we are lighter than Randy. So, no matter what he does we are going to go up in the air. Second of all, we wanted to make it look good. We didn’t want to sandbag or anything like that or not go high enough. For us, it was our opportunity to shine. We wanted to make sure that bump looked as surreal or killer as possible. It’s like what The Hardys were doing when they first broke in. They wanted to make sure everything that they did looked insane.”