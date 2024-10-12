– As noted, LA Knight defended his WWE United States Championship against Carmelo Hayes last night on WWE SmackDown. After Hayes complained later about Andrade costing him the match, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis booked a tie-breaking seventh match between Hayes and Andrade that will take place on SmackDown next week.

Hayes and Andrade are currently 3-3 against each other. Hayes also indicated that the winner of next week’s match would likely receive another shot at the US Title. Legado del Fantasma and Santos Escobar then arrived asking about their title shots. Aldis indicated that Fantasma’s Angel and Berto will face a “special team” next week.

Next week’s WWE SmackDown will be held at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina. The show will be broadcast live on USA Network at 8:00 pm EST on Friday, October 18. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes

* Legado del Fantasma (Angel and Berto) vs. TBA

* A new tag team will debut