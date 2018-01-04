Update on Enzo Amore’s Status After Being Sent Home Due to Illness

– As previously reported, Enzo Amore is out of the scheduled WWE Mixed Match Challenge series due to his illness. He was also forced to miss his match with Cedric Alexander on Raw due to his flu diagnosis. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter posted an update on Enzo Amore’s status after getting sick.

Amore reportedly got sick while he was in Toronto, Canada with WWE for the holiday live event tour. He had been working with Kalisto all week, but he did not wrestle in Toronto. According to the report, Amore did not want to go to the hospital in Toronto. He later flew to Miami, Florida on New Year’s Eve to make it to Raw and went to the hospital that day. As reported earlier, this was when he checked himself out of the hospital, and he tried to go to the arena in order to work raw. However, officials told him to leave because he was will and there was concern that Amore was contagious.

This was after Braun Strowman had already left the holiday tour earlier due to another apparent case of the flu. Strowman was on Raw this week, and there was reportedly concern backstage over him leaving the tour due to his illness. There were also Superstars who were reportedly ill backstage on Smackdown this week.

Going by the latest report, Enzo Amore has been medically cleared to return to the ring. This potentially means he could return to the ring as early as this weekend. The report cites that there is no reason yet why he was pulled from the Mixed Match Challenge series, which is in just under two weeks. However, in WWE’s announcement, it was stated that “Enzo Amore will no longer be competing in WWE Mixed Match Challenge after being hospitalized with the flu.”