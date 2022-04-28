Gurv Sihra Provides Insight Into Jinder Mahal’s WWE Championship Run

During a recent interview with WrestlingInc., Former WWE Superstar Gurv Sihra known for his time in The Bollywood Boyz gave insight into Jinder Mahal’s first and only WWE Championship run which took place at Backlash in 2017 when Mahal defeated Randy Orton.

On learning of Mahal winning the WWE Championship: “From what I remember I think it was the day of,” he said. “Again, we were so new to that whole story, that whole main roster, we didn’t ask a single question. I think we may have asked Jinder, ‘what’s the finish?’ And then he told us because we had to go over the finish, right?

“So, we didn’t find out until the day of. Even that in itself, that whole run from what I remember was supposed to be, for Harv and I, three to four weeks up until Backlash and that was it.”

On The Bollywood Boyz being part of Jinder Mahal’s gimmick: “That pairing worked so well, and I think everything happened so quickly. The three of us, the package worked,” he stated. “Jinder was very cool with us, we already had known him from Calgary. So, I think we all just naturally were very comfortable working with each other and being there.”

On Mahal’s WWE Championship celebration and why it was so special: “We took so much pride in that, it was just such a cool thing, the Indian national anthem was going to be performed on a WWE program, which was huge. I remember even then, we didn’t know how big it was going to be until it aired,” he said. “Then it just blew up all over the news, over the media. Just doing the bhangra itself, you should have seen the rehearsals for it, it was unbelievable, man.

“I don’t want to fast-track too much, but I remember watching the rehearsals for the India show that we did just a couple of years ago in Tampa, the Superstar Spectacle. That stuff will give you goosebumps, like wow, man. That whole Bollywood, the color, the creativity behind it, it stands out. I remember just doing the rehearsals for it having goosebumps like, ‘man, this is so cool.’”

On what The Bollywood Boyz are currently up to: “They’ve created so much buzz, so many people have come through the doors,” he said. “Guys like Cody, and Moxley is coming through this weekend as well, they’ve got a loaded card. It will be their first time, Pluto TV is showcasing Defy, and I’m excited because people finally get to see the atmosphere that the Washington Hall brings each and every show. We are excited to have all the fans watch it around the world.”