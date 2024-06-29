– As previously reported, New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) announced the completion of its merger with STARDOM, which is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of NJPW. Earlier today, NJPW President Hiroshi Tanahashi commented on the completion of the merger in a new video.

According to Tanahashi, both STARDOM and New Japan shows will continue running as they have separately, but they plans to do some co-promotional work and interviews together NJPW and STARDOM more in the future. He stated the following:

“Today, I was officially able to make an address in front of the fans of STARDOM. Essentially, STARDOM and New Japan shows will continue to run as they have previously. But there are places where we can work with each other, such as with promotional work and interviews. I’m going over the to the USA, where men’s and women’s wrestling are traditionally both represented equally in companies. I’ll be working with President Okada to make sure that the event can be enjoyed by everyone.”

Hiroshi Tanahashi and New Japan talent will also be in action at tomorrow’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event. He’ll be teaming with The Acclaimed against The Elite (The Young Bucks and Kazuchika Okada) in a six-man tag team match. The event is being held at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.