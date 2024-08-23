Jey Uso Comments On Recent Deaths of Afa and Sika

As previously reported, both of the Wild Samoans, Afa and Sika, passed away within two months of each other. During an appearance at Fanatics Fest NYC (via Wrestling Inc), Jey Uso commented on the deaths of his uncles, just days after the passing of Afa.

He said: “They’re the ones who set the table. If it wasn’t for them or ‘High Chief’ Peter Maivia, none of the family tree grows, you know what I’m saying? My family’s going through some hard times right now, man, but wrestling just gives us hope. I feel like my family is running WWE. Like we always have.“