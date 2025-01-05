wrestling / News

Jojo Offerman Works As Ring Announcer Prior to AEW Collision

January 4, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jojo Offerman WWE Image Credit: WWE

JoJo Offerman made her return to wrestling ahead of tonight’s AEW Collision, working as a ring announcer. She worked as a special guest, introducing a dark match before the show. It remains to be seen if she appears on television at all. Offerman previously worked as a ring announcer for WWE from 2016 to 2018. She quietly left the company in 2021. It also marks her first wrestling appearance since the passing of her husband, Bray Wyatt, in 2023.

