Jojo Offerman Works As Ring Announcer Prior to AEW Collision

JoJo Offerman made her return to wrestling ahead of tonight’s AEW Collision, working as a ring announcer. She worked as a special guest, introducing a dark match before the show. It remains to be seen if she appears on television at all. Offerman previously worked as a ring announcer for WWE from 2016 to 2018. She quietly left the company in 2021. It also marks her first wrestling appearance since the passing of her husband, Bray Wyatt, in 2023.

JoJo Offerman is doing ring announcing ahead of AEW TV tonight pic.twitter.com/mB5N2HyUqt — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) January 5, 2025