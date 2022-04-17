wrestling / News
Jonathan Gresham Retains ROH World Title at AEW Battle of the Belts, Samoa Joe Saves From Attack By Satnam Singh
Jonathan Gresham is still the ROH World Champion after his match with Dalton Castle at AEW Battle of the Belts II. The two traded a variety of holds but Gresham finally locked a submission on Castle to get the win.
After the match, Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh came out to attack. Singh delivered a double chokeslam to The Boys on the outside, then caught a dive from Castle and threw him into the steps. Lethal then hit Gresham with a Lethal Injection. Lee Moriarty and Matt Sydal came out to save Gresham, but they were also dropped by Singh. Finally, Samoa Joe made the save with a lead pipe in hand.
Gresham’s title reign is currently at 124 days, after he won the interim title at Final Battle and then unified both titles with a win over Bandido at Supercard of Honor.
You can follow along with our live coverage of Battle of the Belts II here.
The @ringofhonor World Championship is on the line at #AEW and challenger and former ROH World Champion @theDaltonCastle, with #TheBoys @TateTwinBrent & @TateTwinBrandon, makes his way to the ring! #AEWBOTB2 is on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/LKLUobzVIY
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 17, 2022
The @ringofhonor World Champion @TheJonGresham makes his way to the ring! #AEWBOTB2 is on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/mv3WUN4gVj
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 17, 2022
For the ROH World Championship, it's @theDaltonCastle vs. champion @theJonGresham! #AEWBOTB2 is on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/MUHmP9qkux
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 17, 2022
Beautiful 'rana by the champion @theJonGresham! #AEWBOTB2 is on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/O5sctAl7R4
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 17, 2022
Deadlift Overhead Throw by the former ROH champion @theDaltonCastle! #AEWBOTB2 is on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/0Op3Ixzxja
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 17, 2022
.@theJonGresham counters @theDaltonCastle Bangarang! #AEWBOTB2 is on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/58ccLBM7aM
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 17, 2022
#AndStill!!! @TheJonGresham retains the ROH World Championship here at #AEWBOTB2 on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/3m08mkH3x1
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 17, 2022
The victory celebrations of ROH World Champion @TheJonGresham are disrupted by familiar Dallas figure @hellosatnam, accompanied by @theLethalJay and @sonjaydutterson, as he lays waste to the champ as well as #TheBoys and @theDaltonCastle here at #AEWBOTB2 on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/6BsrZarPCM
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 17, 2022
Current ROH World TV Champion and former ROH World Champion @SamoaJoe here to restore order! #AEWBOTB2 is on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/pZEfyaEiaG
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 17, 2022
