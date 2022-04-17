wrestling / News

Jonathan Gresham Retains ROH World Title at AEW Battle of the Belts, Samoa Joe Saves From Attack By Satnam Singh

April 16, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Battle of the Belts II Samoa Joe Jonathan Gresham

Jonathan Gresham is still the ROH World Champion after his match with Dalton Castle at AEW Battle of the Belts II. The two traded a variety of holds but Gresham finally locked a submission on Castle to get the win.

After the match, Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh came out to attack. Singh delivered a double chokeslam to The Boys on the outside, then caught a dive from Castle and threw him into the steps. Lethal then hit Gresham with a Lethal Injection. Lee Moriarty and Matt Sydal came out to save Gresham, but they were also dropped by Singh. Finally, Samoa Joe made the save with a lead pipe in hand.

Gresham’s title reign is currently at 124 days, after he won the interim title at Final Battle and then unified both titles with a win over Bandido at Supercard of Honor.

You can follow along with our live coverage of Battle of the Belts II here.

Joseph Lee

