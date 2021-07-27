Karrion Kross Rebounds From Last Week’s Raw Loss, Beats Keith Lee

Karrion Kross may have lost on last week’s Raw, but he got some revenge tonight…by beating Keith Lee. Monday night’s show saw Kross defeat Lee in their first match together since NXT Takeover XXX last year, when Kross defeated Lee for the NXT Championship.

Kross lost to Jeff Hardy on last week’s show in his first Raw appearance. A report from yesterday noted Kross was supposed to face Hardy again, but Hardy has been pulled off the road due to a positive test for COVID-19.