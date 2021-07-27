Keith Lee Says He Will Tell the Story of His Hiatus Soon

– Ahead of last night’s Raw, WWE Superstar Keith Lee shared a message on Twitter that he finally plans on sharing the story of his recent absence from WWE TV this year soon, likely in the next two weeks. During last night’s Raw, Keith Lee lost a singles match against NXT World champion Karrion Kross.

Before the show, Lee wrote, “I’ve decided. I am just going to tell you guys the story myself. Give me a week or two.” Fellow WWE Superstar R-Truth later responded, “I think you should dawg. …Get it off’yo chest.”

Later on, Keith Lee responded to another fan who tweeted him on the subject, “I do. I wanted to do it in a special manner, but instead, I’ll just have to chat directly.” You can view Lee’s latest tweets below.

Lee recently made a long-awaited return to Raw last week. This was Lee’s first appearance on WWE programming since February.

I've decided. I am just going to tell you guys the story myself. Give me a week or two. — Eventual Lee (@RealKeithLee) July 26, 2021

I do. I wanted to do it in a special manner, but instead, I'll just have to chat directly. https://t.co/I7nPtMBQnL — Eventual Lee (@RealKeithLee) July 27, 2021