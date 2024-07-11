Latest On Jamie Hayter Amid Injury Recovery

Jamie Hayter has been out of action for over a year due to injury, and a new report has the latest on her status. Hayter has been out of action since May of 2023, and Fightful Select has posted an article with the latest of what they’ve heard on Hayter.

To be clear up front, the report makes it clear that there is no firm information on when Hayter may be back in action; this is merely the latest of what the site has heard. It is noted that things have stayed fairly silent for the past year on her status, though the site learned in recent months that Hayter was at an AEW Dynamite episode when the roster had to show up for physicals. It was believed internally that there had been some movement toward a potential recovery, though it’s not clear where she currently stands as the injury was very serious.

When asked, AEW sources said that her appearance was the most positive news they had heard about Hayter, though it was noted that several talent who were off TV did have to show up for the physicals. Talent have not yet heard much about her status and she has not been regularly backstage of late. She is said to be keeping to herself and focusing on her recovery.

There was at least discussion about the possibility of her return this year, and there have been talent who have had matches pitched to them involving Hayter at some point. Those that they spoke to who are close to her and AEW are confident that a return is in the cards. Hayter has not yet responded to requests to confirm details.