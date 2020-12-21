wrestling / News
WWE News: Liv Morgan Interested in Appearing in Hocus Pocus 2, Simone Johnson Reacts to TLC Main Event
– Liv Morgan may be focused on her WWE career, but she wouldn’t mind a quick excursion to the Disney+ world for Hocus Pocus 2. Morgan spoke with Metro for a new interview and was asked about any acting aspirations. While she did say that her main focus and priority is WWE, she expressed interest in the Hocus Pocus sequel that has been announced for Disney+.
“I have not – I have actually taken a couple of acting classes with WWE, but I have not taken any acting classes outside of WWE, which is something that I wanna look in to,” she said. “Yeah, movies are something I’d love to do, I love horror movies. I love Hocus Pocus – I totally wanna be Sarah Sanderson. Maybe Sarah Jessica Parker’s reprising her role, I have no idea – but it’s definitely something I’m interested in.”
– Simone Johnson was, like many of us, a bit surprised by how the main event of WWE TLC panned out. The WWE developmental recruit and daughter of The Rock posted:
“what do you do for a living?” pic.twitter.com/Fio3wLPR3o
— 𝖘𝖎𝖒𝖔𝖓𝖊 (@SimoneGJohnson) December 21, 2020
