Various News: Nick Aldis Shows Off His Pumpkin Carving Skills, New UpUpDownDown League Of Legends Video, Brooke Adams Gives Birth To Baby Girl

October 31, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Nick Aldis NWA

– Nick Aldis and Mickie James found some time for some Halloween celebrating with family, with Aldis showing off his pumpkin carving skills…

– Here is a new UpUpDownDown League Of Legends video…

With the epic battle underway, Austin Creed introduces the teams of long time League of Legends rivals TYLER1 and IMAQTPIE! It’s TEAM WWE vs. TEAM NXT. Which team will be the great winner of this legendary competition?

– Former WWE & Impact performer Brooke Adams gave birth to a baby girl this morning named Phoenix Presley-Lee Piper. This is Adams’ second child…

