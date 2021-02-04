Note On When Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford Were Actually Married

Last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford had an in-ring wedding, officiated by James Mitchell. The wedding went off without a hitch, but the after party was ruined by Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy.

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted that the two were actually married a couple of days beforehand and Beach Break served as the ceremony. Sabian noted in an interview yesterday that the wedding would be legitimate.