Note On When Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford Were Actually Married
February 4, 2021 | Posted by
Last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford had an in-ring wedding, officiated by James Mitchell. The wedding went off without a hitch, but the after party was ruined by Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy.
In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted that the two were actually married a couple of days beforehand and Beach Break served as the ceremony. Sabian noted in an interview yesterday that the wedding would be legitimate.
