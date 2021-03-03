NXT Move to Tuesday Nights Reportedly a ‘Done Deal’ Internally at USA Network

– As previously reported, NXT is expected to move nights later next month following WrestleMania 37. The show is expected to move to Tuesday nights starting on April 13, essentially bringing an end to the Wednesday Night Wars. Bryan Alvarez reported more details on the move on today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Live.

According to Alvarez, he was informed that the decision to move NXT to Tuesday is a “done deal” internally at the USA Network. He also noted the move was not a matter of AEW Dynamite running NXT off of Wednesday night due to ratings, but it was precipitated by NBCUniversal’s previously reported shuttering of the NBC Sports Network. Additionally, NHL programming will likely be able to command a higher ad rate than professional wrestling in the Wednesday night timeslot.

Since Wednesday night is typically hockey night for NHL programming, it means that content will likely be moving to Wednesday nights on USA Network, which is the main reason that sparked NXT’s move, which was suggested as a possibility in January. However, Alvarez did state that if NXT’s numbers were hitting a certain threshold, the show wouldn’t be moving off of Wednesday.

WWE and USA Network have not yet officially announced NXT moving to Tuesday.